Viral video: Doctors dance on Salman Khan's 'Radhe' song 'Seeti Maar', Disha Patani calls them 'real heroes'

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially our COVID warriers- the medical professionals. In the past one year, fun and light-hearted videos shot in COVID wards and hospitals have been gaining mass popularity on social media. Many of these videos include doctors grooving on famous songs.

Recently, another video of doctors dancing to the song ‘Seeti Maar’ from Salman Khan's film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a group of doctors can be seen shaking a leg to the mandolin version of the song ‘Seeti Maar’ at different locations in the hospital. With every location change, there is also a dramatic entry of another doctor who can be seen playing the mandolin.

The viral video was shared by actress Disha Patani's fan club page. She then re-shared it on her Instagram story with the caption, “Our real heroes.”

Check out the video here:

'Seeti Maar' is the recreated version of Allu Arjun's hit track from the film Duvvada Jagannadham released in 2017. In the song, both Salman and Disha don a stylish look and the superstar take his signature step to the next level. He is seen hiding his face with his T-Shirt and doing the pelvic thrust.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on Thursday (May 13) in India and overseas. Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to announce that ‘Radhe’ was the most watched film on day on the OTT platform with over 4.2 million views.

Meanwhile, the viral video has garnered praise and appreciation from netizens who thanked doctors and healthcare professions for working hard during the pandemic and saving lives.

Last month, a video of two scrub-clad medical students stylishly shaking their legs to Boney M’s track ‘Rasputin’ also got viral on social media and their dance moves were even copied by others.