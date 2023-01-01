Viral video: Doctor revives man at IKEA Bengaluru, Internet hails him as 'hero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: A man collapsed at an IKEA store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra after what appeared to be a heart attack, but luckily for him, a doctor was shopping in the next lane and immediately came to his rescue. The doctor's son posted a video of the entire incident on Twitter, which is gaining traction.

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

In the video posted on Twitter by Rohit Dak, opens with the man lying on the floor while the doctor performs CPR on him. Several people gather to assist. The man slowly awakens after the doctor applies pressure to his chest for a while. “My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!” Rohit captioned the clip on the micro-blogging site.

The video has gone viral, with people praising the doctor who saved the man's life. The video received over 833k views in a short period of time. People commented that learning CPR is an important skill that should be taught in schools.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Grateful to your dad ! But sharing this video without consent is a violation of the rights of the person & family whose life your dad saved. We must always guard to uphold privacy & liberty. Salam and pranam to your dad !." Another person said, "All the more reason that training in CPR becomes part of school curriculum, along with sports n social service. Children should be made aware of their social responsibility from at least high school.." A third person added, "Thank God! Also CPR education in schools, societies and corporates should be a mandate. It is an essential skill to save someone's life."