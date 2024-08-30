Viral Video: Dispute over mutton turns violent as families of bride and groom attack each other with..., WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 most friendly wild animals

8 most friendly wild animals

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: Dispute over mutton turns violent as families of bride and groom attack each other with..., WATCH

A wedding ceremony in Telangana turned chaotic as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a bitter altercation over mutton curry.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Viral Video: Dispute over mutton turns violent as families of bride and groom attack each other with..., WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A wedding ceremony in the Navipet area of Telangana’s Nizamabad district turned chaotic when the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a bitter falling out over mutton curry. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

The incident unfolded when some of the guests complained that they were served 'tiny portions' of mutton curry during the wedding. 

Chaos further escalated when a group of men from the grom's side confronted the cook about the 'small portions' they were served. However, the disagreement quickly spiraled out of control as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a heated argument. 

Tensions further grew as the two families started attacking each other with stones and sticks. 

The video of the incident has been shared on 'X', by an account under the name 'Telugu Scribe'.

 

 

"Heads were broken for mutton. In a wedding ceremony held in Navipet of Nizamabad district, the bridegroom's party was attacked with sticks and stones for not having enough mutton.This made the function hall look like a battlefield. Several people were injured in the incident and the police have registered a case and are investigating", the caption read. 

The video captured the violent scene, with many onlookers trying to handle the situation and calm the two families. 

Meanwhile, as per a report by News 18, the police and the local authorities intervened to restore peace. Eight people were reported to be injured in the clash and were admitted to Nizamabad Government Hospital.

A case has been registered against 11 people involved in the incident, the news channel has reported, citing authorities. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement