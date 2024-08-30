Viral Video: Dispute over mutton turns violent as families of bride and groom attack each other with..., WATCH

A wedding ceremony in Telangana turned chaotic as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a bitter altercation over mutton curry.

A wedding ceremony in the Navipet area of Telangana’s Nizamabad district turned chaotic when the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a bitter falling out over mutton curry. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded when some of the guests complained that they were served 'tiny portions' of mutton curry during the wedding.

Chaos further escalated when a group of men from the grom's side confronted the cook about the 'small portions' they were served. However, the disagreement quickly spiraled out of control as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a heated argument.

Tensions further grew as the two families started attacking each other with stones and sticks.

The video of the incident has been shared on 'X', by an account under the name 'Telugu Scribe'.

"Heads were broken for mutton. In a wedding ceremony held in Navipet of Nizamabad district, the bridegroom's party was attacked with sticks and stones for not having enough mutton.This made the function hall look like a battlefield. Several people were injured in the incident and the police have registered a case and are investigating", the caption read.

The video captured the violent scene, with many onlookers trying to handle the situation and calm the two families.

Meanwhile, as per a report by News 18, the police and the local authorities intervened to restore peace. Eight people were reported to be injured in the clash and were admitted to Nizamabad Government Hospital.

A case has been registered against 11 people involved in the incident, the news channel has reported, citing authorities.