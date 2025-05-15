Recently, a video of dinosaurs attending a concert filled with people like us has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Superhit Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya has maintained its position as one of the most iconic songs even after decades of its release. Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic steps from the song not only made people but even animals want to groove.

Recently, a video of dinosaurs attending a concert filled with people like us has been doing the rounds on the internet. Hard to believe, right? What caught people’s attention was that the dinosaurs were not just simply standing with the crowd but also grooving and vibing to the beats of the Chaiyya Chaiyya song.

Later, of course, people realised that this was not a real dinosaur but a human wearing a dinosaur costume and living his best life.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram account im__peracetamol, and since then, it has gained millions of views. "76 million years old and still vibing to Chaiyya Chaiyya," reads the text on the clip.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to explode with reactions.

“This song saved him from getting extinct,” a user wrote.

“Bro enjoying what he missed 76 million years back,” another user wrote.

“Chaiyya Chaiyya is so GOATed that it has fans who weren’t even born yet,” a third user said.

“Bro vibing like his entire species wasn’t wiped out from the planet,” another user commented.

“Dinosaur also confirmed that this song is beyond,” another hit the comment section.

About the song

Chaiyya Chaiyya, the iconic song from Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, has been ruling hearts for over three decades. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by A.R. Rahman is tuned inside every Bollywood fan.

Also read: Viral video: Maharashtra man harasses woman for not speaking Marathi: ‘Marathi mein baat akrne ka’