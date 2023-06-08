Viral video: Devar-Bhabhi's spectacular dance to Haryanvi song wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you feeling the midweek blues? Do you long for a way to alleviate them? Well, look no further! A video has recently gone viral, showcasing a sister-in-law and brother-in-law dancing together with infectious enthusiasm to the beats of a popular Haryanavi song. Their performance is a perfect embodiment of dancing as if nobody is watching.

In the video, this dynamic duo displays their uninhibited and joyous moves, captivating viewers with their carefree attitude and infectious energy. Their spirited performance serves as a reminder that dancing can be a liberating and uplifting experience, allowing individuals to let go of inhibitions and simply enjoy the moment.

The video, which has now become a viral sensation, was initially shared on Instagram by a user named Vivek Mathur. In this captivating clip, the bhabhi, adorned in a beautiful salwar suit, can be seen enthusiastically dancing with her devar to the lively beats at a wedding function. Their highly entertaining performance is bound to tempt you to join in and groove along with them, and no, we're not joking.

Since its upload, the video has taken social media by storm, accumulating nearly 225,000 likes and steadily increasing. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the energetic dance performance of the bhabhi and devar.

Here's how the internet reacted to the video:

"Wow, I thoroughly enjoyed this!" exclaimed one user. Another jokingly remarked, "This dance is fantastic!" A third user playfully expressed, "I also deserve a devar like him." And a fourth user simply commented, "Amazing."

The overwhelming response from internet users showcases the widespread appeal of the bhabhi-devar duo's performance. Their infectious energy and entertaining dance moves have resonated with viewers, sparking a wave of positivity and appreciation. The video serves as a testament to the power of music and dance in bringing people together and spreading joy.