Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch

A viral Instagram video shows a girl dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's hit song "Lat Lag Gayee" in a striking red outfit.

A video of a girl dancing in a sizzling red outfit to the popular Bollywood song Lat Lag Gayee has taken Instagram by storm. Shared by user @sumanmodi_, the clip has already racked up over 20,000 likes, making it a viral sensation. The girl in the video can be seen effortlessly grooving to the energetic beats of the Jacqueline Fernandez hit, leaving viewers mesmerized by her captivating moves and vibrant fashion choice.

The video, posted just a few days ago, continues to draw attention, with thousands of users flooding the comments section with compliments and praise. The combination of her stylish red attire and her well-coordinated dance moves seems to have struck a chord with social media audiences, quickly turning this short clip into a trending post.

Netizens have praised both the performance and the choice of song, which originally featured in the movie Race 2. The high-energy track has been a favorite among dancers and content creators, and this particular video has reignited its popularity, inspiring others to share their own versions.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:

One user wrote, "Wow, her energy is amazing! Totally nailed the moves."

Another said, "The red outfit and that song together are absolute fire!"

A third commented, "This is why Lat Lag Gayee is still a hit. It’s made for performances like this."

Someone else added, "I can’t stop watching this—she dances with so much passion!"

Another fan chimed in, "She deserves way more than 20k likes, she’s fantastic!"

Finally, one user simply said, "That outfit is as bold as her dance moves. Love it!"