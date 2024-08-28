Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Railways to reduce its job recruitment time frame by…, know how

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..

UP introduces new social media policy: Life term for..., check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Railways to reduce its job recruitment time frame by…, know how

Indian Railways to reduce its job recruitment time frame by…, know how

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

Not only dogs, but these 7 animals can also sense natural disasters

Not only dogs, but these 7 animals can also sense natural disasters

 5 grains with lowest carbs

 5 grains with lowest carbs

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch

A viral Instagram video shows a girl dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's hit song "Lat Lag Gayee" in a striking red outfit.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video of a girl dancing in a sizzling red outfit to the popular Bollywood song Lat Lag Gayee has taken Instagram by storm. Shared by user @sumanmodi_, the clip has already racked up over 20,000 likes, making it a viral sensation. The girl in the video can be seen effortlessly grooving to the energetic beats of the Jacqueline Fernandez hit, leaving viewers mesmerized by her captivating moves and vibrant fashion choice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suman Modi (@sumanmodi_)

The video, posted just a few days ago, continues to draw attention, with thousands of users flooding the comments section with compliments and praise. The combination of her stylish red attire and her well-coordinated dance moves seems to have struck a chord with social media audiences, quickly turning this short clip into a trending post.

Netizens have praised both the performance and the choice of song, which originally featured in the movie Race 2. The high-energy track has been a favorite among dancers and content creators, and this particular video has reignited its popularity, inspiring others to share their own versions.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:

One user wrote, "Wow, her energy is amazing! Totally nailed the moves."

Another said, "The red outfit and that song together are absolute fire!"

A third commented, "This is why Lat Lag Gayee is still a hit. It’s made for performances like this."

Someone else added, "I can’t stop watching this—she dances with so much passion!"

Another fan chimed in, "She deserves way more than 20k likes, she’s fantastic!"

Finally, one user simply said, "That outfit is as bold as her dance moves. Love it!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement