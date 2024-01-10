Headlines

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

'No power on earth can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047': Mukesh Ambani at VGGS 2024

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms now valued over Rs 890033 crore, more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

8 amazing flowers you can eat

Broccoli vs Cauliflower: Which is healthier?

Top 10 Rajinikanth films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

Fighter: Makers drop BTS footage of aerial actioner, unveil new look of Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday - Watch

Meet actor with more hits than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Rajesh Khanna, gave biggest overseas hit, still not called superstar

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

A lively dance video featuring a woman grooving energetically to Ranbir Kapoor's hit song "Ghagra" has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vast realm of the internet, where dance videos are plentiful but only a few manage to capture the attention of netizens, a recent video of a woman's spirited dance has taken the social media world by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Riya Maheshwari, this infectious dance performance is now making waves across various platforms.

The viral video features a woman adorned in a stunning outfit, showcasing her exuberance as she gracefully moves to the beats of Ranbir Kapoor's popular song "Ghagra" from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The lively display is sure to bring a smile to anyone who watches it.

Upon hitting the internet,  the video has garnered over 6,000 likes and counting. The comments section is flooded with heart and fire emoticons, as viewers express their admiration for the woman's boundless energy.

One enthusiastic viewer commented, "Lovely... superb," while another exclaimed, "Wow, this is next level." A third individual shared a light-hearted note, saying, "And I tried to dance like her and I failed," accompanied by laughing emoticons. "This is superb," praised a fourth user, while a fifth chimed in with a simple, "Soo goood."

Adding to the chorus of appreciation, a sixth user joined in, stating, "This is amazing, my dear."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike

Maldives President Muizzu urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

'Indians rightfully angry': Maldives MP after ministers' 'insluting' comments about PM Modi

Meet man whose father is among richest Indians, runs Rs 236000 crore company, is married to...

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth tried to commit suicide after killing son in Goa apartment: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE