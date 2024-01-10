Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

A lively dance video featuring a woman grooving energetically to Ranbir Kapoor's hit song "Ghagra" has gone viral on social media.

In the vast realm of the internet, where dance videos are plentiful but only a few manage to capture the attention of netizens, a recent video of a woman's spirited dance has taken the social media world by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Riya Maheshwari, this infectious dance performance is now making waves across various platforms.

The viral video features a woman adorned in a stunning outfit, showcasing her exuberance as she gracefully moves to the beats of Ranbir Kapoor's popular song "Ghagra" from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The lively display is sure to bring a smile to anyone who watches it.

Upon hitting the internet, the video has garnered over 6,000 likes and counting. The comments section is flooded with heart and fire emoticons, as viewers express their admiration for the woman's boundless energy.

One enthusiastic viewer commented, "Lovely... superb," while another exclaimed, "Wow, this is next level." A third individual shared a light-hearted note, saying, "And I tried to dance like her and I failed," accompanied by laughing emoticons. "This is superb," praised a fourth user, while a fifth chimed in with a simple, "Soo goood."

Adding to the chorus of appreciation, a sixth user joined in, stating, "This is amazing, my dear."