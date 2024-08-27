Viral video: Desi woman's scintillating dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ burns internet, watch

A viral video of a woman in a bold green outfit dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's "Aaj Ki Raat" from Stree 2 has captivated social media

In a video that’s setting social media on fire, a woman dressed in a bold green outfit is seen dancing to the track "Aaj Ki Raat," performed by Tamannaah Bhatia from the upcoming film Stree 2. The viral clip, shared by the popular Instagram handle @simbarbie3, has already amassed over 3,000 likes and counting.

The woman’s fiery dance moves have captivated viewers, with many praising her energy and style. Her bold performance has not only drawn attention for its impressive choreography but also for her confident display, which has sparked a wave of reactions across the internet.

As the video continues to circulate, it has triggered a range of comments, with fans and critics weighing in on the performance. Some are thrilled by the performance, while others are simply stunned by its boldness.

Here are a few of the top reactions from viewers:

"She’s absolutely owning that dance floor! What a performance," one user wrote.

Another said, "That green outfit just adds to her bold moves. Can’t stop watching!"

A third chimed in, "This is too hot to handle! She’s got the perfect energy for that song."

"71,000 likes? No surprise, she’s on fire," a fourth commented.

Another user noted, "Her moves are killer, and that track is a classic. Well done!"

Finally, a more critical viewer wrote, "A bit too much for my taste, but hey, the internet loves it!"