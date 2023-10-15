Headlines

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Meet brain behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, average student, went to govt school, technician's son, dream was to...

Mohammed Siraj reveals how he plotted Abdullah Shafique’s dismissal during IND vs PAK World Cup match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Navratri 2023: Best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

A sizzling dance video featuring a woman in stunning attire, grooving to Salman Khan's "Banjaara" from the film "Ek Tha Tiger," has taken social media by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the dynamic world of social media, dance videos have emerged as a powerhouse of entertainment, capturing the hearts and attention of users across various platforms. The appeal of these videos lies in their ability to convey artistic expression and rhythm in a visually engaging format. Countless individuals enthusiastically share their dance performances, and many of these videos achieve viral status. A recent addition to this trend is a mesmerizing dance video that is currently making waves on social media.

This scintillating video showcases a talented woman dressed in alluring attire as she dances to the tune of "Banjaara" from the 2012 Bollywood film "Ek Tha Tiger," originally performed by Salman Khan. The video commences with the woman's entrance, immediately drawing the viewer's gaze with her striking attire. As the music begins, her movements gracefully synchronize with the beats and lyrics of the song, creating a captivating visual performance that leaves a lasting impression.

The video's online debut occurred on Instagram, courtesy of a user with the handle @themetropolitansoul. Since its upload, it has garnered an astonishing 19,000 likes, a testament to the video's magnetic appeal and the dancer's remarkable skill.

Viewers from all corners of the internet have shared their admiration for the video, expressing their thoughts and feelings through comments:

One impressed observer noted, "Your flawless sense of timing and rhythm is simply astounding."

Another viewer marveled, "Your dance exudes grace and is truly amazing."

A third enthusiast enthusiastically declared, "I'm absolutely obsessed! Your reels are a constant delight, showcasing your rockstar talent."

A fourth admirer succinctly encapsulated the sentiment, exclaiming, "This is absolutely incredible."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE