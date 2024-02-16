Twitter
Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Ratan Tata-backed firm plans to shake market with Rs 20000000000 IPO, Nikhil Kamath is…

Meet woman, got married at 19, donated over Rs 1100000000 last year, she is wife of…

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

A captivating video of a woman dancing energetically to Sunidhi Chauhan's "Crazy Kiya Re" has gone viral on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

In the pursuit of an instant mood lift, look no further than a captivating video that's taking social media by storm. Featuring a woman adorned in a striking black ensemble, her spirited dance to the timeless beats of Sunidhi Chauhan's "Crazy Kiya Re" is bound to bring a smile to your face.

Shared on Instagram by the user @singini_chowdhury, this viral sensation has already amassed an impressive 349,959 likes, captivating viewers with the dancer's infectious energy.

In the short clip, the woman effortlessly grooves to the rhythm of the song, exuding pure joy with every move. Her enthusiasm is palpable, inviting viewers to join in and share the moment.

Within a brief period of being shared online, the video skyrocketed to 349,959 likes, a testament to its widespread appeal. Delighted netizens flooded the comments section, showering praise on the dancer's vibrant spirit.

One viewer expressed, "Love her spirit," encapsulating the collective joy inspired by the video.

Another comment hailed, "She knows how to enjoy herself," echoing the infectious happiness radiating from the dancer's performance.

"This is next level," exclaimed a third user, acknowledging the exceptional quality of the dance.

In agreement, a fourth viewer added, "OMG, this is out-of-the-box dance, so good," emphasizing the uniqueness and brilliance of the routine.

