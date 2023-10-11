Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Desi woman raises temperature with scintillating dance to Getup Jawani, watch

A captivating video of a talented woman's outstanding dance performance set to Badshah's "Getup Jawani" has taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

In this age of lightning-fast information dissemination through social media, the virtual world has become a treasure trove of captivating and novel content. It's just a few clicks away, and you can immerse yourself in a world of your choice. For those passionate about dance performances, the latest viral sensation is sure to leave a lasting impression.

A video featuring a talented woman's extraordinary dance moves set to the beats of Badshah's "Getup Jawani" has taken the internet by storm. With precision and grace, she has captivated the hearts of viewers worldwide. Her video rapidly gained momentum, becoming a sensation on various online platforms. The dance community lauded her exceptional skills, while others couldn't help but admire her stylish and spirited 'latke jhatke.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@_btwitsjyotsna_)

This sensational video was first shared on Instagram by a user going by the handle @btwitsjyotsna. In this now-iconic video, the woman in sizzling attire delivered a high-energy performance to the irresistible rhythm of Badshah's hit track. Her execution of the hook-step was nothing short of flawless, and her engaging dance gestures left the audience in awe. The video is an irresistible treat, and the dancer's unique interpretation added a distinctive flavor to the performance.

Shortly after being posted, the video accumulated an impressive 10,938 likes and an outpouring of positive reactions. Internet users were quick to express their appreciation in the comments section.

Here are some of the heartwarming reactions from netizens:

"This is absolutely beautiful," exclaimed one viewer.
Another couldn't help but be mesmerized, commenting, "Sheer magic!"
A devoted fan confessed, "I've lost count of how many times I've watched this; it's easily over 50 times!"
A third user stated, "It radiates pure love."
A fourth person congratulated the performer with, "Absolutely amazing and mesmerizing! Well done"

