Viral video: Desi woman grooves to popular Kumar Sanu song on railway station, netizens say 'band karo yaar'

New Delhi: A video of a woman dancing to the song Kumar Sanu's Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana on a railway platform has gone viral on social media. Pranali, an Instagram influencer, can be seen on the railway platform grooving to the remix track while a crowd of fascinated onlookers keep watching her.If you're a frequent Instagram user, you've probably observed how people have been posting videos of themselves dancing in public. This clip has received 305,000 likes and trusts us it is a must-watch.

In the now-viral video, Pranali can be seen showing off her upbeat dance moves. People around her are staring as she demonstrates her incredible dancing abilities. And, without a question, her sizzling dance moves totally burned the internet.

The video was posted on December 24. The video has nearly 305,000 likes and the figure is still growing. Netizens adored Pranali's cute dance moves and showered her with compliments in the comments area.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:

"Wow, so good," said one Instagram user. "Kis kis ne ye clip 2 baar dekhi?" questioned another. "Wow mazza aagya, this is so good," a third said. "She's a carbon copy of Deepika Padukone," a fourth person said.