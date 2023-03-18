Search icon
Viral video: Desi woman grooves to popular Kumar Sanu song on railway station, netizens say 'band karo yaar'

. Pranali, an Instagram influencer, can be seen on the railway platform grooving to the remix track while a crowd of fascinated onlookers keep watching her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a woman dancing to the song Kumar Sanu's Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana on a railway platform has gone viral on social media. Pranali, an Instagram influencer, can be seen on the railway platform grooving to the remix track while a crowd of fascinated onlookers keep watching her.If you're a frequent Instagram user, you've probably observed how people have been posting videos of themselves dancing in public. This clip has received 305,000 likes and trusts us it is a must-watch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranalimusic (@pranalimusic)

In the now-viral video, Pranali can be seen showing off her upbeat dance moves. People around her are staring as she demonstrates her incredible dancing abilities. And, without a question, her sizzling dance moves totally burned the internet.

The video was posted on December 24. The video has nearly 305,000 likes and the figure is still growing. Netizens adored Pranali's cute dance moves and showered her with compliments in the comments area.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:
"Wow, so good," said one Instagram user. "Kis kis ne ye clip 2 baar dekhi?" questioned another. "Wow mazza aagya, this is so good," a third said. "She's a carbon copy of Deepika Padukone," a fourth person said.

 

 

Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
