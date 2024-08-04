Viral

Viral video: Desi woman grooves to 'I Don't Know What To Do', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

A viral Instagram video features a woman dancing to Sunidhi Chauhan's hit "I Don't Know What to Do," showcasing her sizzling moves and outfit.

In a delightful throwback to a hit song from years ago, Sunidhi Chauhan's "I Don't Know What to Do" continues to capture hearts with a fresh twist. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to the track has taken social media by storm, thanks to its infectious energy and captivating performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYOTSNA YADAV (@_btwitsjyotsna_) Shared on Instagram by user @_btwitsjyotsna_ on July 8, the video features the woman flaunting a sizzling hot short outfit while showcasing her impressive dance moves. The post has set Instagram ablaze, amassing over 59,000 likes and countless positive reactions. Here’s what people are saying about the viral sensation: - One viewer exclaimed, “My goodness. This was really awesome.”

- Another comment read, “And here I thought that the song couldn’t get better, but you made it.”

- A third user praised, “Amazing and smooth you.”

- “Superb dance,” wrote a fourth admirer.

- A fifth added, “You are literally amazing!”

