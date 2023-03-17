Viral video: Desi uncle's thumkas on 'Daiya Daiya Daiya Re' song stuns internet, watch

Viral Video: Have you seen a video of an uncle dancing to the Bollywood song Daiya Daiya Daiya Re? It has taken social media by storm, and for all the right reasons. The man’s energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and his dance moves are simply outstanding. The song, which originally featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, seems to have found a new star in this uncle.

Netizens showered love for uncle with compliments and appreciation for his graceful dance moves. Many of them were amazed by his talent and applauded him for coming out of his shell and showing the world what he’s got. Some have even criticized the younger generation for not being accepting enough of the elderly and their abilities.

This video is a perfect example of how age is just a number. Just because someone is old doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy themselves and do what they love. Uncle in the video is a prime example of how people should not be judged for their age or the things they enjoy doing.

We should all take a page out of this uncle’s book and learn to enjoy life to the fullest, no matter what others may say. Life is too short to worry about what others think of us, and it’s high time we embrace our true selves and do what makes us happy.

So, let’s all join in and give uncle a round of applause for his amazing dance moves and zest for life. We could all use a little bit of his energy and enthusiasm in our lives.

