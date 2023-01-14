Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Desi uncle's epic dance moves to 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' takes internet by storm

A video of an elderly man dancing to a popular song from Karan Arjun's film 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' song at a party has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Viral video: Desi uncle's epic dance moves to 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' takes internet by storm
screengrab

New Delhi: What could be cuter than watching someone do a happy dance, especially if they're just having fun and don't care who's watching? Similarly, a video of an elderly man dancing to a popular song from Karan Arjun's film 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' song at a  party has gone viral. The man in the clip is identified as Basant Faizabadi and the video is shared on his official Instagram account. The amazing short clip has amassed a whopping 1.3 million views till now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Basant (@basantfaizabadi)

In the video, an elderly man, donning a orange 'gungat' with a yellow shirt, is seen grooving in what appears to be a party on Karan Arjun's film hit song 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna'. He even aced the hook step of the track and undoubtedly his grace and enthusiasm will surely win your hearts. We are pretty sure that his unmatchable energy levels will force you to watch the clip on a loop, like us. 

READ: Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot crocodile in THIS image

The video was shared a few days back and it has received over 1.3 million views, and the number is still growing. The clip also received nearly 40,000 likes. Netizens were blown away by the man's performance and showered him with praise in the comments section.

"This video made my day, it's so good. Perfect dance goals are like," said one Instagram user. "What a man! This act undoubtedly increased the amount of time and happiness in his life!" added another. "Jitti bar dekh le is video ko utni bar," says the narrator. Or dekhni ki icha hoti hai," a third added. "This is just beautiful..age cannot define your happiness..just don't care and dance like no one is watching," a fourth commented.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.