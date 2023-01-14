Viral video: Desi uncle's epic dance moves to 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' takes internet by storm

screengrab

New Delhi: What could be cuter than watching someone do a happy dance, especially if they're just having fun and don't care who's watching? Similarly, a video of an elderly man dancing to a popular song from Karan Arjun's film 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' song at a party has gone viral. The man in the clip is identified as Basant Faizabadi and the video is shared on his official Instagram account. The amazing short clip has amassed a whopping 1.3 million views till now.

In the video, an elderly man, donning a orange 'gungat' with a yellow shirt, is seen grooving in what appears to be a party on Karan Arjun's film hit song 'Mujko Rana Ji Maaf Karna'. He even aced the hook step of the track and undoubtedly his grace and enthusiasm will surely win your hearts. We are pretty sure that his unmatchable energy levels will force you to watch the clip on a loop, like us.

The video was shared a few days back and it has received over 1.3 million views, and the number is still growing. The clip also received nearly 40,000 likes. Netizens were blown away by the man's performance and showered him with praise in the comments section.

"This video made my day, it's so good. Perfect dance goals are like," said one Instagram user. "What a man! This act undoubtedly increased the amount of time and happiness in his life!" added another. "Jitti bar dekh le is video ko utni bar," says the narrator. Or dekhni ki icha hoti hai," a third added. "This is just beautiful..age cannot define your happiness..just don't care and dance like no one is watching," a fourth commented.