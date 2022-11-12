Viral video: Desi uncle dances his heart out to Sajna Tere Pyar Mein song, impresses internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the perfect video for you. A clip of a desi man dancing to hit song 'Sajna Tere Pyar Mein' has gone viral on social media. His carefree and quirky dance moves have left the internet absolutely impressed. Let us tell you that her performance was the very definition of "dance like no one is watching." The video was shared by Instagram user @ganeshjangde last year and it is going viral again.

In the viral video, the man can be seen gracefully doing the steps and it is just mesmerizing to watch him perform. His expressions are perfect, and he has a lovely smile on his face as he performs this popular song. He aces all the steps to the song and it is amazing to watch her dance.

The video has garnered over 2 million views on the photo-sharing platform since it was shared. Netizens were blown away by the uncle's enthusiasm and admired his graceful dance moves. The comments section is flooded with love-struck and heart emojis.

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions", wrote an user with several emoticons. "Your grace and aura are beyond description! "What a captivating performance," said another.