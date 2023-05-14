Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi mother on road beats son and daughter-in-law for not wearing helmet, internet reacts

Now a clip of a desi mother beating his son and daughter-in-law for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike has spread on the internet like fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Viral video: Desi mother on road beats son and daughter-in-law for not wearing helmet, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: Parents make numerous sacrifices to guarantee that their children grow up without incident. They do their hardest to provide whatever their children require. They teach their children to discriminate between what is right and evil and to do good for the sake of their future. If parents do all of this for their children, whom they adore, they have the right to dominate or interfere in their children's lives. Now a clip of a desi mother beating his son and daughter-in-law for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike has spread on the internet like fire. The incident has divided netizens all over social media.

Before going on the video, we must tell you that helmets are required in India whether riding a bike or scooty. Failure to comply with the law is punishable. Normally, police officers are on the lookout for violators and will issue a challan if they observe someone riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. But this time, this desi mothere taught the lesson to his son for not wearing helmets.

Watch the clip here:

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother can be seen rushing towards and going after his son. The mother, on the other hand, grabbed her son and beat him for not wearing a helmet. This is all taking place on a major road in front of cops. 

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times. Twitter could not help but applaud the altruistic efforts of the mother and his concern for his son on a two-wheeler. Many showered her with compliments for the work she has been doing without any ulterior motive.

Take a look at a few other reactions below:
An individual posted, "You are doing a great service to society Raghvendra ji. People on two-wheelers must wear helmets for their personal safety." Another person added, "Very commendable work. If you come to Lucknow, give me a chance to meet you." "This is a great gesture, hope it inspires many," posted a third.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on this date, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.