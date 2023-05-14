Viral video: Desi mother on road beats son and daughter-in-law for not wearing helmet, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Parents make numerous sacrifices to guarantee that their children grow up without incident. They do their hardest to provide whatever their children require. They teach their children to discriminate between what is right and evil and to do good for the sake of their future. If parents do all of this for their children, whom they adore, they have the right to dominate or interfere in their children's lives. Now a clip of a desi mother beating his son and daughter-in-law for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike has spread on the internet like fire. The incident has divided netizens all over social media.

Salute such Mother who beat her son in the middle of the road for not wearing a helmet #IndiaTodayExactPoll #BJPMuktSouthIndia #RahulGhandi #Tejran #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/RFyJXwQXgj — Maya Sharma (@iammaya_sharma) May 13, 2023

Before going on the video, we must tell you that helmets are required in India whether riding a bike or scooty. Failure to comply with the law is punishable. Normally, police officers are on the lookout for violators and will issue a challan if they observe someone riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. But this time, this desi mothere taught the lesson to his son for not wearing helmets.

Watch the clip here:

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother can be seen rushing towards and going after his son. The mother, on the other hand, grabbed her son and beat him for not wearing a helmet. This is all taking place on a major road in front of cops.

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times. Twitter could not help but applaud the altruistic efforts of the mother and his concern for his son on a two-wheeler. Many showered her with compliments for the work she has been doing without any ulterior motive.

Take a look at a few other reactions below:

An individual posted, "You are doing a great service to society Raghvendra ji. People on two-wheelers must wear helmets for their personal safety." Another person added, "Very commendable work. If you come to Lucknow, give me a chance to meet you." "This is a great gesture, hope it inspires many," posted a third.