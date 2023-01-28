Viral video: Desi mom and son dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', has Shah Rukh Khan seen it?

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan is unstoppable! Fans have been thrilled about Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years. In India and other countries, the movie has boomed at the box office. It continues to gross enormous sums, demonstrating that it will rank among SRK's biggest box office successes. Pathaan reached over Rs 150 crore in India on Day 3, January 27. In the meantime, it took just three days to surpass the coveted Rs 300-crore threshold globally!

Since their release, Pathaan's songs have drawn a lot of interest. Fans are loving the tunes and are unaffected by the issues. Both of the songs, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Besharam Rang," have gotten a lot of attention on social media, and there are numerous videos of individuals making popular Instagram reels based on them. Now, a video of a mother and her son dancing to SRK's "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" has gone viral on social media and it is too cute to miss. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Ricky Patel and it has amassed a whopping 2 million views. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, the mother and son duo can be seen nailing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. They could be seen synchronizing their movements perfectly. They smiled throughout their dance and it was quite visible that they were enjoying their performance.

READ: Viral video: Little girl energetic dance to Pathaan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' impresses desi internet

Internet users flooded the comments section with their praise for the performance and couldn't stop gushing about how wonderful it was. The comments section is replete with words like “amazing” and “outstanding”. "Wow what a performance," one Instagram user said. "So unique and beautiful" said another. "This is the best dance ," a third said. "Amazing... this is so brilliant," a fourth said.

.