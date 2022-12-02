Viral video: Desi man tries to plays with lions and THIS happens next

Screengrab

New Delhi: Animals are adorable, and let's face it, most of us adore fluffy, cuddly wild animals. And, especially if they are wild animals, we wish to touch them and pet them. We must, however, refrain from approaching them, let alone cuddling or petting them. No matter how tempting it is to cuddle or pet such wild animals, getting too close to them is never a good idea. A chilling video reminding us of this fact is now going viral on the internet. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named @gir_lions_lover and it has garnered close to 1.6 million views.

The viral video opens with a man attempting to play with a pack of lions. One lion approached the man, but the wild cat did not harm him. Rather than attacking, the predator was seen cuddling with the man. This leaves the whole internet delighted and terrified at the same moment. However, it is still not clear where the video is from.

Since being shared on November 28, the clip has racked up more than 1.6 million views and counting. The video triggered an array of reactions from netizens. Most of them mocked the man for trying to such a dangerous act.

"You have to understand why Lion calling king of the jungle.why not elephant or rhino," posted an Instagram user with fire emojis. "Masti dog ke sath karte hai sher ke sath nahi" commented another. "We don't love lions in cages. Very selfish unless they rescued them from worse conditions...," expressed a third. "Pooch to leta ki lion veg hai ya non-veg," joked fourth.

