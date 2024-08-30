Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

A viral Instagram video showcases a dancer in a sizzling black outfit performing a dynamic belly dance to Asha Bhosle's classic song "Sharara" from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch
    A video featuring a girl in a sizzling black outfit performing a captivating belly dance to the classic song "Sharara" by Asha Bhosle has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by the user @_ekbanjaran, showcases the girl’s impressive moves and has quickly garnered widespread attention, amassing an impressive 128,000 likes.

    The video, which features the iconic track from the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, highlights the dancer’s fluid and energetic performance, blending traditional belly dance techniques with a modern twist. The choice of song and attire adds to the video's allure, capturing the essence of the classic Bollywood hit while presenting it in a fresh, contemporary light.

    The post has not only captivated dance enthusiasts but also sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers. The dancer’s performance has been praised for its grace and charisma, while the vibrant outfit and music selection have been noted for their perfect harmony.

    Reaction from netizens:

    One user wrote, “Incredible performance! The dancer’s moves are so in sync with the classic song. Love it!”

    Another said, “This video is pure fire! The black attire and the song choice make it unforgettable.”

    A third commented, “I can't stop watching this! The way she dances to Asha Bhosle's song is mesmerizing.”

    Someone else added, “This dance is such a breath of fresh air. The classic track with a modern twist is genius!”

    Another viewer shared, “Absolutely stunning! The dancer brings so much life to the old hit. Totally worth the 128,000 likes!”

    Lastly, one person noted, “The video captures the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Asha Bhosle’s song never gets old, and this performance proves it!”

