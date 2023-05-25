Viral video: Desi girl weaves magic with her sizzling dance

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are quite popular on Instagram due to their uplifting nature. These videos keep us glued to our computers for quite some time, from a woman dancing to Choli Ke Peeche to a group's enthralling performance to the song To Build a Home. Among the numerous similar videos, one, in particular, has captured the attention of many and won hearts online. The video captures a woman showing impressive dance moves to the popular English song 'Bounce When She Walk'. The video was shared by the account Sanju Chaudhary and it has over 91,000 likes on it.

With her captivating dance performance over the well-known song 'Bounce When She Walk', Sanju brought magic to the video. The upbeat music playing in the backdrop was making her sway. You shouldn't skip her captivating performance because of her fluid movements.

Over 91,000 people liked her sizzling dance after the clip was posted online. The woman's graceful performance impressed online viewers, who praised her in the comments area. The comments section is flooded with words like "wow," "sexy," and "hot"

Reactions:

"You just rocked it, girl," one person said. "I have watched this more than 20 times I guess. So much in love," said another. "Gorgeous expressions and choreography," a third individual said. "Just wowwww,," said a fourth person. Furthermore, several people used emojis for fire and love in their comments. What are your thoughts on this video?