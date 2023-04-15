Viral video: Desi girl turns on heat with sizzling dance to Dil Dooba, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a fantastic way for every part of society, including content creators, to pass the time. These creators, who focus on contemporary music to keep the audience intrigued, become overnight sensations. Internet is literally flooded with videos of folks dancing to various peppy tracks of Bollywood. Now, a video of a girl showing her super hot dance moves has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the girl can be seen grooving to Sonu Nigam's popular song Dil Dooba. The iconic song is from the film Khakee, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles. The girl in the viral clip is identified as Snehal Surve and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the now-viral video, Snehal can be seen grooving to peppy beats of song Dil Dooba. Her killer expressions and hot steps are flawless. Netizens were overjoyed with her seductive performance and showered her with love and affection.

The video was shared on February 25 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 409,000 views and more than 31,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with compliments and praises for Snehal.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

"She is so adorable," remarked one. "She is my crush, wow so gorgeous," said another. A third person said, "Kuch bhi karlo lo aap, hamesha super hot lagti ho," wrote a fourth, using several emoticons. "Super se bhi upar," said a fifth, using heart emojis.

Earlier also, a clip of a girl grooving to 'Parda Parda' went viral on the internet. The girl in the viral clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account. In the viral video, Saheli is showing her sizzling dance moves and her dance is getting popular among netizens who are liking her bold and sensuous moves. Saheli’s terrific dance moves is making netizens crazy and they are expressing their praise for the girl’s bold and sensuous moves in the comment section of the video.

Watch the clip here: