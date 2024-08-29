Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dil Luteya' impresses internet, watch

A viral Instagram video shared by user @jiyaaa._ features a girl dancing to the Punjabi hit "Dil Luteya" in a stunning black outfit.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dil Luteya' impresses internet, watch
A video of a girl showcasing her dance moves in a sizzling black outfit has taken Instagram by storm. The clip, shared by user @_jiyaaa.__, features her grooving to the popular Punjabi song Dil Luteya. The viral post has already garnered an impressive 310,000 likes, and it's still climbing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashish

In the video, the young woman can be seen gracefully dancing, drawing attention with her confident moves and stylish black attire. The song, originally performed by Jazzy B and Apache Indian, adds a nostalgic touch, which might explain the overwhelming response from Instagram users. The comments section has exploded with praise, admiration, and excitement for her performance.

The video has quickly spread across social media, with users sharing and reposting the clip on various platforms. Many have noted her excellent choreography and how well her outfit complements the overall vibe of the song.

As the likes continue to surge, so do the comments. Many are celebrating her dancing talent, while others are expressing admiration for the stylish presentation. It seems the combination of a classic song, skilled dancing, and a striking black outfit has struck a chord with viewers.

Reactions:

One user wrote, “She absolutely nailed those moves! Love the song choice too.”

Another said, “The black outfit and that dance—pure fire! She’s got some serious talent.”

A third wrote, “I can’t stop watching this! She’s so graceful and confident.”

A fourth commented, “Bringing back Dil Luteya like this is iconic! What a vibe!”

Someone else said, “She really owns that look and those moves. Insta star in the making!”

A final user shared, “This is why I love Instagram—talent like hers deserves all the attention.”

