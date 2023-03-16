Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to Been Bajata Ja Sapare oozes oomph, watch

A girl dressed in a hot black outfit has won the hearts of many with his sexy grin and sizzling dance performance to Anuradha Paudwal's Been Bajata Ja Sapare from the film Doodh Ka Karz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the ideal video for you. A girl dressed in a hot black outfit has won the hearts of many with his sexy grin and sizzling dance performance to Anuradha Paudwal's Been Bajata Ja Sapare from the film Doodh Ka Karz. Moreover, let us inform you that the way she performed was the literal definition of "dance like nobody is watching". The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Ruchi Singh and has received over 161,000 views.

 

In the short video, a girl dressed in hot black attire danced her heart out to the famous song. The lady was delighted about her performance. After seeing her dance, you might want to get up and shake a leg with her.

The clip has been viewed over 161,00 times and received much praise. Netizens loved the performance and pointed out that her sizzling dance moves were totally "killer". The comments section is replete with many compliments. “So sizzling dance,” a user wrote.

“Sab fail aapke saamne,” another user wrote.

