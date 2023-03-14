Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Manwa Lage sets internet on fire, watch

Girl burns the internet with her hot dance moves

Viral video: The dance videos of girls are now a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms. There are many dance videos which get viral on social media within no time. It seems that netizens love dance videos and now a video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the pretty girl is dancing to superhit Bollywood song ‘Manwa Lage’, which is picturised on Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The song is from film Happy New Year. The sultry dance moves of the girl are burning the internet and are making netizens crazy with excitement. The girl is wearing a hot black dress wbich is perfect for belly dancing.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral dance video is shared on YouTube by a girl name Anwita Sundaram. The video has received over 1.2K views so far and netizens are heaping praise on the girl in the comment section of the video.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ had gone viral on social media. It may be recalled that Dilbar song was first picturised on Sushmita Sen.