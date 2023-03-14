Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Manwa Lage sets internet on fire, watch

In the viral video, the girl is seen dancing to superhit Bollywood song ‘Manwa Lage’, which is picturised on Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Manwa Lage sets internet on fire, watch
Girl burns the internet with her hot dance moves

Viral video: The dance videos of girls are now a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms. There are many dance videos which get viral on social media within no time. It seems that netizens love dance videos and now a video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the pretty girl is dancing to superhit Bollywood song ‘Manwa Lage’, which is picturised on Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The song is from film Happy New Year. The sultry dance moves of the girl are burning the internet and are making netizens crazy with excitement. The girl is wearing a hot black dress wbich is perfect for belly dancing.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral dance video is shared on YouTube by a girl name Anwita Sundaram. The video has received over 1.2K views so far and netizens are heaping praise on the girl in the comment section of the video.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ had gone viral on social media. It may be recalled that Dilbar song was first picturised on Sushmita Sen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.