Viral video: Desi girl's sensational dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' wows internet, watch

A video of a girl dancing energetically to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has gone viral on Instagram, gaining 1,376 likes.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' wows internet, watch
A clip of a young girl dancing to the popular Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has taken social media by storm, wowing netizens with her energetic and captivating moves. The video, shared by Instagram user @meghna_j21, has quickly gained traction, racking up an impressive 1,376 likes in a short span of time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghna Jain (@meghna_j21)

In the video, the girl can be seen grooving with incredible enthusiasm, syncing perfectly with the song’s upbeat tempo. Her expressive movements and flawless energy have clearly resonated with viewers, making the clip go viral across various social media platforms.

The post has drawn praise from all corners, with Instagram users flooding the comments section to express their admiration. Many applauded her for the grace and style with which she performed, while others noted how refreshing it was to see such unbridled joy in her dance.

The song "Aasa Kooda," a well-known track in Tamil cinema, has long been a favorite for music lovers, but this performance seems to have brought a fresh wave of attention to the tune.

Comments from netizens:

One user wrote, "Her energy is so contagious! I can't stop watching."

Another said, "She’s absolutely killing it with those moves!"

A third wrote, "This is the best version of 'Aasa Kooda' I've seen so far."

"How is she not a professional dancer yet?" questioned one curious viewer.

"I’m hitting replay on this for the 10th time already," shared another fan.

A sixth user remarked, "This made my day! She’s a star in the making."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
