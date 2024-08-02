Twitter
Viral video: Desi girl's sensational dance to Kajra Re wows internet, watch

A recent dance video featuring a girl in a sizzling outfit performing to "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli has gone viral on Instagram.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 03:35 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational dance to Kajra Re wows internet, watch
Do you enjoy watching dance videos? They’re always a treat, often sparking the urge to get up and dance along. A recent clip making waves on social media is no exception, capturing the attention of viewers with its electrifying performance.

The video, shared by Instagram user @anushkaguptayt, features a girl in a sizzling outfit, setting the dance floor on fire with her moves to the iconic Bollywood track "Kajra Re" from the film *Bunty Aur Babli*. Her captivating performance has taken the internet by storm, with fans praising her energy and style.

Posted on May 18, the video has already garnered over 138,000 likes, with many users flooding the comments section with admiration and excitement.

Here’s a glimpse of the reactions:
One viewer commented, "You are the reason this song is gonna be stuck in my head for the rest of the week." Another chimed in with, "Nailed ittttt." A third expressed, "You are awesome," while a fourth couldn’t help but say, "Your steps," accompanied by a fire emoji.

What’s your take on this viral dance? Does it make you want to get up and groove?

