Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

A viral Instagram video featuring a girl dancing to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has captivated social media, amassing over 2.1 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch
If you're searching for a dose of joy to brighten your day, we have just the thing for you—a video that's sure to lift your spirits. Instagram is filled with reels of people dancing to various songs, and while many are entertaining, some truly stand out. This one, in particular, is making waves across the internet.

A clip of a girl grooving to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has gone viral, captivating viewers with her stunning performance. Shared on Instagram by user @suramyapandiya, the video showcases the dancer in a sizzling outfit, delivering a performance that social media users have dubbed a "superhit."

In the now-viral video, the girl, dressed to impress, dances with such energy and flair that it's hard to look away. Her flawless dance moves, expressive face, and infectious vibe have won the hearts of many, leaving viewers wishing they could join in on the fun.

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 2.1 million views, along with more than 82,000 likes and a flood of comments. Admirers have expressed their feelings through love-struck and fire emojis, with many unable to resist sharing their admiration.

Here's what netizens had to say:

Comments poured in from all corners, with several users opting for red heart emojis to express their affection. One user praised her, saying, "You look so good." Another chimed in with, "Looking stunning." A third added, "Just looking like a wow." Yet another admirer commented, "You are looking so pretty."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
