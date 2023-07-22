Headlines

'Biggest ever' seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport, pics surface

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning legendary singer, passes away at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

In the video, Urmila exudes confidence and grace as she dances to the alluring rhythm of "Chunnari Chunnari" donning a stylish purple crop top.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Even years after its initial release, the song "Chunnari Chunnari" from the movie Biwi No.1 continues to captivate the hearts of many, becoming a timeless favorite. Its enchanting lyrics, captivating music, and alluring visuals ensure its enduring charm. The song has not only retained its popularity through the years, but it has also found a new life on social media, where people still share videos of themselves joyfully dancing along to its beats.

Among the myriad of shares, one video has taken social media by storm, featuring a girl named Urmila Karki. In the video, Urmila exudes confidence and grace as she dances to the alluring rhythm of "Chunnari Chunnari" donning a stylish purple crop top. The setting is a lively public park, where she moves with sizzling dance moves that have mesmerized viewers.

The video has gone viral on various social media platforms, and it's evident that Urmila's performance is too good to be missed. Her enthusiasm and skillful dance have made the clip a sensation, drawing admiration from countless individuals who have encountered it on her official Instagram handle.

As the video circulated across various platforms, Instagram users couldn't help but share their appreciation and excitement through the comments section.

One Instagram user simply wrote, "Nice," encapsulating their admiration for Urmila's dance skills and her choice of song. Another user expressed their delight, commenting, "So sweet," indicating that the performance had left a lasting impression with its charm and grace.

"Chunnari Chunnari" was originally released as part of the soundtrack for the Bollywood movie Biwi No.1, which hit theaters in 1999. The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, was a huge success at the box office, and its music contributed significantly to its popularity. Composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer, the song seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements, making it catchy and appealing to a broad audience.

