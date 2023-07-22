Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

In the video, Urmila exudes confidence and grace as she dances to the alluring rhythm of "Chunnari Chunnari" donning a stylish purple crop top.

New Delhi: Even years after its initial release, the song "Chunnari Chunnari" from the movie Biwi No.1 continues to captivate the hearts of many, becoming a timeless favorite. Its enchanting lyrics, captivating music, and alluring visuals ensure its enduring charm. The song has not only retained its popularity through the years, but it has also found a new life on social media, where people still share videos of themselves joyfully dancing along to its beats.

Among the myriad of shares, one video has taken social media by storm, featuring a girl named Urmila Karki. In the video, Urmila exudes confidence and grace as she dances to the alluring rhythm of "Chunnari Chunnari" donning a stylish purple crop top. The setting is a lively public park, where she moves with sizzling dance moves that have mesmerized viewers.

The video has gone viral on various social media platforms, and it's evident that Urmila's performance is too good to be missed. Her enthusiasm and skillful dance have made the clip a sensation, drawing admiration from countless individuals who have encountered it on her official Instagram handle.

As the video circulated across various platforms, Instagram users couldn't help but share their appreciation and excitement through the comments section.

One Instagram user simply wrote, "Nice," encapsulating their admiration for Urmila's dance skills and her choice of song. Another user expressed their delight, commenting, "So sweet," indicating that the performance had left a lasting impression with its charm and grace.

"Chunnari Chunnari" was originally released as part of the soundtrack for the Bollywood movie Biwi No.1, which hit theaters in 1999. The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, was a huge success at the box office, and its music contributed significantly to its popularity. Composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer, the song seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements, making it catchy and appealing to a broad audience.