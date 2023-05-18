Viral video: Desi girl's 'jordar' dance to Haryanvi song on bed raises the mercury

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has evolved into a virtual stage where dancers can perform for a worldwide audience. The videos uploaded online are many, whether they are popular dance challenges, well-choreographed performances, or unplanned ones. A video of a woman dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on bed has gone viral on the internet. It has grabbed audiences and received thunderous applause from netizens. Many people adored her dance talents, while others admired her hair flips. The video was shared on an Instagram account named Harshita Chauhan and it has over 938,000 views.

The viral video features the girl energetically grooving to the iconic Haryanvi song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai while dressed in a zizlling outfit. Her flawless dance moves earned her loud cheers and applause from the netizens who are watching the clip on a loop just like us. Her dancing skills are a lovely blend of elegance and joy, with eccentric footwork flawlessly incorporated into her performance.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 938,000 million views. Netizens were simply impressed by Harshita ’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of their opinions.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Jordar dance me to fan ho gya,” posted an individual. Another added, “Madam ji aap bahut acha dance karte ho love you madam ji” “This is what dance looks like,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Chha gaye madam ji.” “Amazing,” joined a fifth.