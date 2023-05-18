Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi girl's 'jordar' dance to Haryanvi song on bed raises the mercury

A video of a woman dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on bed has gone viral on the internet. It has grabbed audiences and received thunderous applause from netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's 'jordar' dance to Haryanvi song on bed raises the mercury
screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has evolved into a virtual stage where dancers can perform for a worldwide audience. The videos uploaded online are many, whether they are popular dance challenges, well-choreographed performances, or unplanned ones. A video of a woman dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on bed has gone viral on the internet. It has grabbed audiences and received thunderous applause from netizens. Many people adored her dance talents, while others admired her hair flips. The video was shared on an Instagram account named Harshita Chauhan and it has over 938,000 views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshu (@harshita_chauhan72)

The viral video features the girl energetically grooving to the iconic Haryanvi song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai while dressed in a zizlling outfit. Her flawless dance moves earned her loud cheers and applause from the netizens who are watching the clip on a loop just like us. Her dancing skills are a lovely blend of elegance and joy, with eccentric footwork flawlessly incorporated into her performance.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 938,000 million views. Netizens were simply impressed by Harshita ’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of their opinions.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:
“Jordar dance me to fan ho gya,” posted an individual. Another added, “Madam ji aap bahut acha dance karte ho love you madam ji” “This is what dance looks like,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Chha gaye madam ji.” “Amazing,” joined a fifth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.