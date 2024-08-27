Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch

PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch

A viral video of a woman performing a sizzling belly dance to "Nimbooda" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has gained over 3,000 likes on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 07:31 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A viral video is currently taking the internet by storm, featuring a woman performing a sizzling belly dance to the Bollywood classic "Nimbooda" from the film *Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam*. The video, shared by Instagram user @anushkaguptayt, has garnered over 3,000 likes and is quickly gaining traction.

In the video, the woman is seen dressed in sizzling attire, gracefully swaying to the iconic beats of the song. Her flawless belly dance moves have left viewers in awe, with many praising her talent and dedication. The video’s growing popularity has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, ranging from admiration to lighthearted banter.

The viral clip, with its bold and confident performance, has raised temperatures online. 

Here are a few reactions from users:
 
"Her moves are absolutely stunning! She’s nailed it," one user wrote, clearly impressed by the performance.

Another said, "The energy and precision in her dance are unmatched! Love how she’s owning the song."

A third added, "This is next-level talent. Can’t stop watching it!"

"Wow! She brings so much fire to the song—Aishwarya Rai would be proud!" another person commented.

"She’s making the internet sizzle with this performance," a user quipped.

One more user chimed in, "The best belly dance on a Bollywood number I've ever seen. Hands down!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

John Abraham breaks his silence on Vedaa's dismal box office performance: 'There’s regret but...'

John Abraham breaks his silence on Vedaa's dismal box office performance: 'There’s regret but...'

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Actress Namitha says she was asked to show caste certificate, prove she is Hindu at Tamil Nadu temple: 'Was made to...'

Actress Namitha says she was asked to show caste certificate, prove she is Hindu at Tamil Nadu temple: 'Was made to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement