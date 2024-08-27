Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch

A viral video is currently taking the internet by storm, featuring a woman performing a sizzling belly dance to the Bollywood classic "Nimbooda" from the film *Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam*. The video, shared by Instagram user @anushkaguptayt, has garnered over 3,000 likes and is quickly gaining traction.

In the video, the woman is seen dressed in sizzling attire, gracefully swaying to the iconic beats of the song. Her flawless belly dance moves have left viewers in awe, with many praising her talent and dedication. The video’s growing popularity has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, ranging from admiration to lighthearted banter.

The viral clip, with its bold and confident performance, has raised temperatures online.

Here are a few reactions from users:



"Her moves are absolutely stunning! She’s nailed it," one user wrote, clearly impressed by the performance.

Another said, "The energy and precision in her dance are unmatched! Love how she’s owning the song."

A third added, "This is next-level talent. Can’t stop watching it!"

"Wow! She brings so much fire to the song—Aishwarya Rai would be proud!" another person commented.

"She’s making the internet sizzle with this performance," a user quipped.

One more user chimed in, "The best belly dance on a Bollywood number I've ever seen. Hands down!"