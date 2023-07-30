Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

This girl, Saheli Rudra, became the talk of the town when her viral video, dancing passionately to the vibrant beats of Punjabi singer Riar Saab's song "Obsessed," took the internet by storm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Dance reels have gained immense popularity on various social media platforms, transforming them into a hub for showcasing people's extraordinary skills and talents. Among the sea of videos, one individual stood out, fearlessly taking center stage and captivating the online world. This girl, Saheli Rudra, became the talk of the town when her viral video, dancing passionately to the vibrant beats of Punjabi singer Riar Saab's song "Obsessed," took the internet by storm. The location of this electrifying performance was none other than a bustling arcade, filled with curious onlookers.

In the video, Saheli Rudra exudes sheer confidence and enthusiasm as she unleashes her dance prowess with infectious energy. Her graceful and vibrant movements seamlessly synchronize with the music, leaving the audience mesmerized. The video, shared on her official Instagram handle, spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, garnering millions of views and sparking a myriad of reactions.

As with any viral content, the responses were diverse. While many praised Saheli for her impeccable dance skills and praised her unapologetic self-expression, others found it easy to criticize and labeled her performance as "cringe." The anonymity of the internet tends to amplify such reactions, leading to both positive encouragement and harsh critique. However, amidst the mixed opinions, an overwhelming number of users stepped up to defend Saheli, applauding her courage and ability to express herself through the art of dance.

In the comments section, her supporters overflowed with admiration. One enthusiastic viewer exclaimed, "What a mesmerizing dance! It has the power to leave anyone spellbound." Another wrote, "Her confidence is awe-inspiring; she's definitely a guru in her own right." The encouragement continued with one user sharing, "More than just dancing, it takes an abundance of self-assurance. Kudos to her!"

