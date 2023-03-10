Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Better than Pakistani girl Ayesha? Video of desi girl in orange saree dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes viral

The sizzling dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The girl in the clip is identified as Esha Biswas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Better than Pakistani girl Ayesha? Video of desi girl in orange saree dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi:  Ayesha, a Pakistani girl, started a new trend when she posted a video of herself dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding. Many people have recreated the now-viral dance routine with their own spin. However, an Indian influencer raised the dance craze to a whole new level when she performed to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" while dressed in a scorching orange saree.  The sizzling dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The girl in the clip is identified as Esha Biswas and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account. 

In the viral clip, one can see Esha  grooving to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Her killer energy drew millions of people's attention and a deafening round of applause from the internet. Ayesha now has a competitor, and we're sure you'll find yourself watching Esha's dance on repeat.

The clip was posted few days ago and has since garnered over 24,000 views. Netizens were incredibly impressed by Esha's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “Wow so so graceful ” reacted an individual. “This is better than ayesha ” commented another. "Hotness overloaded ” posted a third. “Pakistan you have ayesha, we have this beautiful girl” wrote a fourth.

And, in case you need a refresher, here's the video that started it all.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.