Better than Pakistani girl Ayesha? Video of desi girl in orange saree dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes viral

New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani girl, started a new trend when she posted a video of herself dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding. Many people have recreated the now-viral dance routine with their own spin. However, an Indian influencer raised the dance craze to a whole new level when she performed to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" while dressed in a scorching orange saree. The sizzling dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The girl in the clip is identified as Esha Biswas and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the viral clip, one can see Esha grooving to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Her killer energy drew millions of people's attention and a deafening round of applause from the internet. Ayesha now has a competitor, and we're sure you'll find yourself watching Esha's dance on repeat.

The clip was posted few days ago and has since garnered over 24,000 views. Netizens were incredibly impressed by Esha's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “Wow so so graceful ” reacted an individual. “This is better than ayesha ” commented another. "Hotness overloaded ” posted a third. “Pakistan you have ayesha, we have this beautiful girl” wrote a fourth.

