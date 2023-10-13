Viral video: Desi girl raises the temperature with hot dance to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

A high-energy dance video featuring a girl grooving to Mika Singh's "Jadoo Ki Jhappi" has taken Instagram by storm.

The internet is no stranger to a myriad of dance clips, but every now and then, a video emerges that captures the collective fascination of the online world. Today, we dive into one such online sensation, a video that has set Instagram on fire and garnered the adoration of countless netizens.

The Dance Sensation:

The clip features an exuberant young woman who has taken the social media platform by storm with her electrifying dance performance. The music that fuels her energetic moves is none other than Mika Singh's "Jadoo Ki Jhappi" from the Bollywood movie "Ramaiya Vastavaiya."

The video, shared by the user @suhanirawat806, quickly went viral, and it's safe to say that this talented dancer has become an overnight sensation. Her infectious energy and exceptional dance skills have made her the talk of the internet.

Internet's Verdict:

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for the performance, with the comment section brimming with love and appreciation. Here's a glimpse of some of the reactions:

One viewer exclaimed, "I loved your sizzling dance; you delivered a fantastic performance."

Another person shared, "I can't even count how many times I've watched this."

A third commenter marveled, "This is even better than the original."

A fourth exclaimed, "OMG, you absolutely rocked it!"

A fifth commented, "I'm left speechless. You absolutely KILLED IT! \Omg."