Viral video: Desi girl nails Tamilian Tum Tum dance trend inside train, netizens say 'lajawab'

Now, a video of a girl grooving to this Tamilian song inside a train compartment has caught the attention of many.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Tum Tum, a viral Tamil single by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, S. Thaman, and Roshini, has taken over social media. Many people are dancing to this music and performing choreography to it. Now, a video of a girl grooving to this Tamilian song inside a train compartment has caught the attention of many. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Shalini and it has so far amassed a whopping 3.7 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the short video, Shalini can be seen matching the steps to the song and even lip-syncing it. The fellow co passengers cheer her on as she shakes a leg on the rail floor to the song. Her adorable dance has grabbed thousands of eyeballs, and netizens can't seem to get enough of it.

"Who said long train journeys are boring? Here’s me having fun with @r.prabu214 at 1AM Tag people whom you would love to travel with!" Shalini captioned the clip. 

The film has received over 3.7 million views since it was shared on March 6. It has also received a flood of likes and remarks. Many people praised her dance perforamnce and said she gave a "amazing performance" in train. 

People's reactions to the clip were as follows:
"Nice performance," one person commented. "Kuch aur bhi karlo yaar," said another. "What an incredible show.  love it," said a third. "Awesome dance," said a fourth.

 

