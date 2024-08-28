Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Stunning pink beaches around the world

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

A viral Instagram video shows a girl in a stunning black outfit dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's "Yimmy Yimmy."

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A viral Instagram video featuring a girl dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's hit song "Yimmy Yimmy" has captivated social media users. The clip, shared by user @nayanaaa__10, showcases a girl in a sizzling hot black outfit, grooving effortlessly to the peppy beats of the song. The video has quickly garnered significant attention, amassing an impressive 8,000 likes in a short period.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The girl’s flawless moves and stylish attire have caught the eye of many, making the video a hot topic among Instagram users. The comments section is buzzing with admiration and appreciation for the performance, with many users praising both her dance skills and her choice of outfit.

The video’s popularity is a testament to the power of social media, where a simple post can quickly go viral and reach thousands of people. With the catchy tune and captivating performance, it’s no surprise that this particular clip has resonated with so many viewers.

Reaction from netizens:

"This girl is on fire! Her dance moves are incredible." one user wrote.

"That black outfit is everything! She nailed the look and the performance." another said.

"Can’t stop watching this! The song choice is perfect, and she’s got some serious talent." a third wrote.

"Instagram needs more content like this—just pure talent and style." someone else added.

"8,000 likes and counting! She deserves all the attention for this amazing dance." another user commented.

"I’m obsessed with this video! Her energy is infectious." one more viewer remarked.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

‘She is not authorised to...�’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement