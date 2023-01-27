Viral video: Desi bride's 'chocolate' hairstyle stuns internet, netizens say 'heights of kuch bhi'

screengrab

New Delhi: A wedding is one of the most exciting days in a bride's life, which she cherishes and works hard to prepare for. A girl dreams of having the most beautiful wedding ceremony, whether it is losing weight before the wedding or wearing the perfect bridal gown. Now a bride wanted to do exactly the same but her plan appears to have backfired. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a hairstylist braiding a bride's hair, but it appears to have gone wrong, according to netizens. You may ask why, but before we answer this question we suggest you to watch the clip first:



The now-viral video begins with the bride showing off her unique hairstyle. Her braid is decorated with KitKat, 5Star, Ferrero Rocher, and Milky Bar chocolates. Yes, you read that correctly. You've probably seen flower-adorned hairdos before, but this one is pretty unique. The absolutely absurd video was shared on Instagram by handle named @chitras_fashion_studio.

The video went viral for obvious reasons as it has amassed a whopping 5.6 million views. However, this "bizarre" hairstyle was not well received on the internet.

Here’s what Instagram users posted in the comments section:

“Be safe from children's otherwise you look nice ,” posted an individual. “Log alag dikhne k chakkar me pagal dikhne lage h,” expressed another. “Kapde bhi chcoolate ka bana lete na hahah” joked a third. “Appreciate ur hard work but it's omfoo meaningless!,” said a fourth. Many also dropped laugh emoticons in the comments section.