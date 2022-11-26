Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Desi bride and her squad dance to 'Kala Chashma' on wedding day, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Well a video that has now gone viral on social media features a desi bride all decked up and dancing to "Kala Chashma" with her gang on her wedding d

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Desi bride and her squad dance to 'Kala Chashma' on wedding day, netizens say 'mauj kardi'
Screengrab

New Delhi: Indian weddings are all about ceremonies, mehendi, jewellery, extravagant attire, and, of course, dancing like crazy! All of the cousins, friends, and the bride and groom practise dances for that one crazy night. So it's understandable that everyone wants to be flawless in their killer dance moves, and this bride was one of them. Well a video that has now gone viral on social media features a desi bride all decked up and dancing to "Kala Chashma" with her gang on her wedding day. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called @newbridedairies.

In the now-viral video, the desi bride can be seen all smiles as she dances to the catchy beats of popular song. She is dressed in her wedding fineries as she shakes a leg to Kala Chashma with her squad. They simply nailed the steps and did an epic dance to the catchy song. "Just Wait for it." reads the clip caption. 

This video was uploaded just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 126,000 times and has countless comments. Netizens were flabbergasted by the bride's performance and were astounded that she performed so well in wedding attire. One person in the comments wrote, "They look so elegant.  Damn, the perfect bride. I mean, I like the girl who's the definition of perfection." A second person added, "Such a radiant bride! She's making the lehenga look beautiful! Wishing her a happy married life God bless you." "Oh my god You look so gorgeous.  Saw something different after such a long time. Your dance is perfect" said a third.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.