Desi bride and her squad dance to 'Kala Chashma' on wedding day, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

New Delhi: Indian weddings are all about ceremonies, mehendi, jewellery, extravagant attire, and, of course, dancing like crazy! All of the cousins, friends, and the bride and groom practise dances for that one crazy night. So it's understandable that everyone wants to be flawless in their killer dance moves, and this bride was one of them. Well a video that has now gone viral on social media features a desi bride all decked up and dancing to "Kala Chashma" with her gang on her wedding day. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called @newbridedairies.

In the now-viral video, the desi bride can be seen all smiles as she dances to the catchy beats of popular song. She is dressed in her wedding fineries as she shakes a leg to Kala Chashma with her squad. They simply nailed the steps and did an epic dance to the catchy song. "Just Wait for it." reads the clip caption.

This video was uploaded just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 126,000 times and has countless comments. Netizens were flabbergasted by the bride's performance and were astounded that she performed so well in wedding attire. One person in the comments wrote, "They look so elegant. Damn, the perfect bride. I mean, I like the girl who's the definition of perfection." A second person added, "Such a radiant bride! She's making the lehenga look beautiful! Wishing her a happy married life God bless you." "Oh my god You look so gorgeous. Saw something different after such a long time. Your dance is perfect" said a third.