Viral video: Desi boys dance to popular Haryanvi songs on London Bridge, netizens say 'mauj kardi chorho'

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no doubt that Indian films and songs are popular not only in India but also abroad, as Indian artists have a large fan base outside of the country. With that said, Haryanvi's songs have also created a similar kind of buzz among audiences across the globe. Now, a fascinating clip concerning the same has popped up getting the attention of the netizens. The video is from the streets of London where a few Indians can be seen playing Haryanvi songs and grooving to them on London Bridge. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named Rohit Saini and it has accumulated nearly 280,000 likes till now. Watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, we can see a few Indians strolling on a popular London bridge. Amongst them, a man can be seen carrying a large speaker on his shoulders through which popular Haryanvi songs are played. A s the video goes on, we can see couple of Indians grooving to 'Yaar Haryana Te' song. Not only are the people standing in front of the men enjoying the song. Many bystanders are drawn to the ongoing activity and join the crowd. People can be seen dancing, grooving to the song, singing along, and having a good time in the video, indicating that they are fully enjoying this roadside entertainment. Undoubtedly, the clip is too cool to miss.

The video was shared on Monday and since then it has amassed over 2.5 million views and 280,000 likes. Not only we but the internet absolutely loved this video and netizens took to the comment section to share their views. “Op Bhai vese toh mein Himachal se hu par haryana ale toh gajab ke h bhai,” a user wrote.

“When the Indian village kids arrived in the big city,” another user wrote.