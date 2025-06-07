The woman confirms that she has booked the ride, and the distance is correct.

A bizarre incident has come to light from Delhi, where a woman booked an Ola bike ride for a mere 180 metres just to escape a pack of street dogs. The short video was recorded by the bike rider himself and shared on Instagram. In the clip, the driver arrives at the pickup point and asks the woman for a one-time password (OTP). After entering it, he looks at the map and finds that his drop location is just 180 metres away. Shocked, he asks the woman if she has chosen the right drop location, as it was just a short distance away. The woman confirms that she has booked the ride, and the distance is correct.

The Ola driver then asks the passenger why she chose such a short ride. To this, the woman explains that she is scared of the street dogs in the area and did not want to risk running into them. The rider, happy but professional, drops the woman at her destination and ends the trip. At the end of the video, the app shows that the customer only had to pay Rs 19.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering over 7 million views and over 197,000 likes. Instagram users have given varied reactions in the comments section. While some responded with rolling laughter, some supported her need to feel safe.

One user said, 'It's not funny... She chose her safety first.'

Another user wrote, 'Thank you, brother, for helping a girl feel safe.'

A third user commented, 'Technologia.'

Another user said, 'Power of dogesh bhai.'

Another one wrote, 'I can feel her fear.'

Also read: 'She finally did it': Viral video shows instructor helping scared tourist with bungee jumping in Rishikesh