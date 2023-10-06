Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

The latest sensation in the ever-expanding realm of eccentric culinary experiments is the "Milk Omelette," a dish that introduces milk into the traditional omelette.

In the age of social media, street vendors often find themselves in the spotlight, serving up unusual food combinations that can both delight and disgust. The latest sensation in the ever-expanding realm of eccentric culinary experiments is the "Milk Omelette," a dish that introduces milk into the traditional omelette.

This viral food trend made its debut on Facebook, courtesy of the "Are you hungry" page, where it quickly gained more than 7.9 lakh views. However, it didn't take long for the internet to react, and the comments section was flooded with a mix of fascination and repulsion.

The Milk Omelette video prompted a wide range of reactions from online users. Some were utterly appalled, with one individual exclaiming, "Why are you joking with our food?" Another suggested that these kinds of unconventional food pairings should be deemed "illegal."

Amid the sea of negative comments, there were those who initially found the omelette visually appealing. One person noted, "That omelette looks yummy, but..." leaving the sentence hanging, perhaps indicating a reluctance to try the peculiar combination.

Contrary to the critics, some viewers expressed curiosity and a desire to try the dish. "I want to taste this omelette," wrote one enthusiastic foodie. This sentiment highlights the diverse range of tastes and preferences that exist within the culinary world.

However, it's clear that the Milk Omelette video had a polarizing effect. For those who found the combination unappetizing, the video had an immediate impact on their dining plans. As one user lamented, "I just had dinner, then saw this...yeah, I'm not eating this weekend now."