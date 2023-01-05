Viral video: Cop stops busker from performing at Delhi’s CP, netizens are angry

Screengrab

New Delhi: When walking through the streets of Delhi, artists and musicians singing and playing music enrich the vibrancy of capital's landscape. People often gather around to listen to these buskers. However, in India, these buskers and vendors frequently lack legal protection and are accused of invading public areas. Something similar was seen in a video that shows a Delhi Police cop stopping a musician from playing the guitar. The incident occurred in Delhi's Connaught Place, where a man was busking on the street. A crowd had gathered to hear him, but he was abruptly stopped by the cop. Many netizens were annoyed by it, including actor Rajesh Tailang, who shared the video on Twitter. He even tagged Delhi Police in his post, saying that these artists make the city 'more aesthetical' and musical.

Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! pic.twitter.com/FJhENQGkdV — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) January 4, 2023

The now-viral video shows a busker named Anshul Riaji, also known as Fakira, performing at Delhi's CP in front of a large crowd. A police officer appeared without warning and closed his guitar case. He approached the performer and took his hand off the guitar. "Sunai nahi de raha kya (Can't you hear what I'm saying)? Stand up, Khade ho "The officer stated. The musician became upset as well and asked, "Ye koi tareeka hai kya?" He even began arguing with the officer.

"Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice, this is not done. These artists make our Delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame," Actor Rajesh Tailang wrote in the caption while sharing the clip on Twitter.

After being shared online, the video received over 1.5 million views. While some people condemned the cop's actions, others tried to defend him.

“There is a proper place for it. Nobody has the right to plop down anywhere they like and blast their music, whether others like it or not.,” wrote an individual. “usking should be license-based. Before you quote Europe on this, you have to take a license and apply for a time slot for a particular spot in europe. Artists just coming up to a spot and gathering crowd attention is just a menace for the rest of the crowd and law & order.,” shared another. “This is not done” wrote a fourth.