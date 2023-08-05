Headlines

Viral

Viral video: 12-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad society, rescued by delivery boy

They complain that several societies have a stray dog problem, but neither the apartment owners' associations nor the maintenance teams are taking any action.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

On a Friday in Ghaziabad's Nandgram area of Rajnagar Extension, a distressing incident occurred where a pack of stray dogs attacked a minor kid on the society campus. The entire incident was captured on a 49-second-long video, which showed the child being surrounded by the pack of dogs as she desperately tried to defend herself.

As the situation escalated, the dogs began biting the child, and she cried out for help, feeling terrified and helpless. However, providence intervened as a passing delivery boy noticed the alarming scene. Without hesitation, he bravely rushed to the rescue and managed to save the minor from the relentless stray dogs. His timely intervention prevented further harm to the child and offered a glimmer of hope in the face of this terrifying ordeal.

 

In Ajnara Homes Society, Greater Noida West, an 8-year-old boy named Vivian was playing basketball in the society's court when a pack of dogs attacked him. People present at the scene managed to rescue him, but his hand was injured by the dogs. Vivian was taken to the hospital immediately, where he received treatment.

 

 

Both incidents have sparked anger among the residents. They complain that several societies have a stray dog problem, but neither the apartment owners' associations nor the maintenance teams are taking any action. Even the municipal authorities seem to be neglecting the issue, only providing temporary solutions when they come to catch stray dogs. The situation remains unresolved, and people demand proper measures to address the stray dog menace.

