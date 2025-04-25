The video, filmed on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on April 22, 2025, features the group joyfully singing the classic Bollywood track Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua from the 1955 film Shree 420.

A viral video is taking the internet by storm, showcasing an impromptu karaoke session on the Delhi Metro that has captured the hearts of netizens. The video, which was shared on Reddit, shows a group of elderly men, affectionately called “uncles” by online users, turning a regular metro ride into a vibrant karaoke lounge.

The video, filmed on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on April 22, 2025, features the group joyfully singing the classic Bollywood track Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua from the 1955 film Shree 420. One of the men even holds a microphone, giving the entire scene an authentic karaoke vibe that brings an element of fun to the otherwise mundane commute.

The video quickly gained popularity after being shared by a Reddit user named “Upstairs-Bit6897.” Within hours, it was trending across various social media platforms, with users praising the elderly men for their spontaneous and carefree performance. As of now, the video has been widely circulated, sparking conversations across social media.

In addition to the entertaining performance, the video also sparked comparisons to a previous incident where a group of women performed kirtan (devotional songs) aboard a Delhi Metro train. While the reactions to that event were mixed, the response to the karaoke performance has been largely positive, with many expressing admiration for the men’s enthusiasm.

Mixed reactions online

The video has sparked a variety of responses. Many users are praising the elderly men for their lively performance, with one commenting, "Awh, they are vibing with the most Indian dad faces." Others highlighted the irony of the situation, saying, "People cursed women performing kirtan, but now people are appreciating this."

However, some critics disapproved, calling it "public nuisance" while others defended it, noting, "Still better than minor fights and abuses." One user humorously remarked, “Until a real Delhiite picks up the mic and drops it at their stop!”

Also read: Job applicant says startup founder made him work 6 hours for free, then ghosted him; Internet reacts