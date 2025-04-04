Convenience and economic factors aside, there's no dearth of entertainment/drama, with viral contents emerging from within the coaches of Delhi metro.

The metro services in the national capital have been running for almost 22 years now, forming a significant part of commuters' lives. Convenience and economic factors aside, there's no dearth of entertainment/drama, with viral contents emerging from within the coaches of Delhi metro.

From dancing videos, shooting reels, vlogging to even fights - everyday, commuters witness a variety of dramas and that too for free! Well, recently, maintaining the comical spirits of Delhi metro, a video featuring a man bursting into an impromptu dance went viral online, leaving netizens in splits.

Shared on Reddit, the video features a man, standing by the metro gate, dancing in his own rhythm! The man, dubbed "dancing metro man", was also heard singing "Radhe Radhe".

Watch

"You don't need any subscription to binge watch in Delhi Metro", the video was titled.

Here's how netizens reacted

"I witness metro drama almost everyday, it's always so interesting that I'm forced to keep my phone away", an user commented.

Another user commented, "call them anything, but mood fresh krdete h ese log".

A third joined, "Why have I never witnessed anything like this? Why does my metro travel always monotonous?"