Viral video: Delhi Metro commuters left amused as Haryanvi song replaces announcement inside train

Haryanvi song plays in Delhi metro | Photo: PTI

Recently, a video of the Delhi Metro is going viral. The Delhi metro Driver Played Haryana in a viral reel and people enjoy the moment. In the video, we can see that the Delhi Metro announcement speaker is playing a Haryanvi song. The speaker plays '2 Numbari' on the loudspeaker.

People who were standing around started laughing once the song started playing. We can see that the song only plays for a few seconds and then it is turned off immediately. It is assumed that the driver played it by mistake.

This video is now making rounds on social media. The video was shared on Instagram on March 13 and has garnered 2 million views.

Read: Baby chimpanzee hurls stones at visitors at zoo, gets 'dose' from mama instantly; viral video

People are flooding the comment section of the post with hillarious comments and are enjoying the incident.