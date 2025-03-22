The viral video captures the emotional moment when Charlie, chained but visibly excited, wags his tail and playfully greets his owner.

A touching video of a Delhi man reuniting with his lost dog has taken the internet by storm. The emotional clip, shared on Reddit early Friday, shows the moment the pet owner met his beloved Golden Retriever, Charlie, after a desperate search.

According to the post, the dog had gone missing, prompting the owner to paste posters across the area. A local shopkeeper recognised Charlie and informed the man that a worker had taken the dog to Aligarh. Following discussions, the worker revealed Charlie’s location, leading to the much-anticipated reunion.

The viral video captures the emotional moment when Charlie, chained but visibly excited, wags his tail and playfully greets his owner. Overwhelmed with joy, the man kneels down and caresses his furry friend, creating a tear-jerking moment for viewers.



Reddit users flooded the comments with love and appreciation. “Aww, nothing beats this feeling!” one user wrote, while another praised the shop owner for his noble act. The heartwarming story has resonated with pet lovers, proving the deep bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

