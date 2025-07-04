Viral video: Delhi man grooves to 'Aankhein Khuli' during live performance, wins the internet

In the viral video, the man started dancing alone, but soon, others joined in, matching his steps.

A man's carefree dance to the song Aankhen Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band from Mohabbatein during a live music show at a Delhi restaurant has become a hit online, and his fun-filled moves have taken social media by storm. The moment captured in the now-viral video has left users smiling.

The video, posted by singer Raj Kumar Paswan on Instagram, shows how a man is dancing happily while Paswan performs the famous song live. His carefree moves and charming energy made the performance even more memorable.

In the viral video, the man started dancing alone, but soon, others joined in, matching his steps. The joy on his face and the ease of his moves garnered a lot of applause online.

"Uncle rocked. Everyone is shocked," the caption in the clip read.

Watch here:

Social media reaction

The video was liked and shared widely on the internet. While many praised his easy steps, others simply enjoyed his good vibes.

One user wrote, "Just imagine uncle on his best days." Another user said, "Brown hair doesn't mean he's an uncle."

"Michael Deva," said one user, while another said, "He did the right moves."

About the song

''Aankhein Khuli" is a classic 90s Bollywood hit known for its catchy tune and playful vibe. Originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, and Preeti Jhangiani, the song remains a fan favourite.

