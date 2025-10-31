Viral video: Delhi makeup artist turns into Annabelle, brings horror movie to life in city streets, WATCH

In the video, Setia is seen walking through the crowded streets of Delhi with a very pale face, dark eye make-up and hair in Annabelle's famous spiked braid.

A Delhi-based make-up artist transformed herself into Annabelle, the infamous doll from "The Conjuring" franchise, creating a chilling scene in the capital. Social media creator Iza Setia came in a completely scary character and shook the souls of many passers-by, and also gave unexpected entertainment to many people.

Setia shared a video of her scary look on Instagram, captioning which she wrote: "Delhi's make-up artist turned Annabelle, macha der ka hungama in the city."

In the video, Setia is seen walking through the crowded streets of Delhi with a very pale face, dark eye make-up and hair in Annabelle's famous spiked braid. Dressed in a white frock with bright red ribbons, she made a disturbingly doll-like appearance.

As she silently passed through the crowd, passers-by were stunned. Some jumped in fear, some laughed nervously. Curious onlookers began recording the moment on their phones, turning everyday streets into Halloween colours.

Watch the video here:

Netizen reactions:

One viewer wrote, "Looking at Annabelle on the streets of Delhi really gives me a heart attack." Another commented, "This is why I don't go out on Halloween in India." A third user joked, "Brother did someone call the police or not." The fourth person said, "The makeup is absolutely perfect, the fear level is over a hundred." Someone else shared, "I'd leave my phone and run away." Another said, "Delhi never disappoints, here even ghosts look glamorous." "I wish Annabelle was Desi and fashionable," wrote one joking user. Another viewer commented, "A mix of comedy and horror, only in India."

Halloween celebrations have become increasingly visible in Indian cities, especially among young adults and creatives, who enthusiastically embrace costumes and horror themes.

