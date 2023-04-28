Viral video: Delhi cop beautifully sings Arijit Singh’s Tere Hawaale, his melodious voice wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: The videos of folks performing their own versions of the songs are relaxing to watch. Reason? They give old songs new life, allowing listeners to uncover fresh views and feelings in the lyrics and melodies. And if you're looking for a way to unwind and de-stress, we've got a video that might help. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a Delhi cop’s melodic version of Arjit Sing's song Tere Hawaale. Many people have fallen in love with the cop's mellifluous tones. It's possible it'll have the same impact on you.

Watch it here:

In the short clip, Rajat can be seen singing the beautiful song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. He was in a parking lot, and his sweet voice won millions of hearts on the intenet. A true delight for the ears.

"Tere hawale Tag your loved ones" reads the video caption.

Needless to say, there are some priceless reactions in the comments section. Some individuals also stated that they had been listening to the song on repeat.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“If I would have been in Bollywood my all movies must have your voice Dil Jeet liya dost. Maa Bhagwati Aapke Saath Rahe Aur Appke Ang Sang Raksha Kare.,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! Soulful and such a pleasure to listen,” posted another. “Video of this song is as lovely as this song.. Usually I don't care about video when song is good but in that movie it was just cherry on the cake..” expressed a third. “Awaj aesi he apki, jise sunkr Dil Ko Sukoon Mila.. you are truly blessed with amazing voice.. ,” commented a fourth. Some shared their reactions through heart emoticons.